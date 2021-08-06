Live coverage from the Ignite conference — Cyberly

Blythe Brumleve takes Cyberly live and in-person this week at the Ignite conference in San Antonio. She covers the power of face-to-face collaboration with several guests from the conference.

Brumleve welcomes CEO of PCS Software Chris Poelma, President of Detmar Logistics Matt Detmar and Director of Supply Chain for Bonnie Plants Gabriel Parades to talk about collaboration in the industry and the shift back to an in-person setting.



