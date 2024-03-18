Location, cost drive international firms south of the border

Wise PanAmerican Solutions (WPS) has stayed busy since the start of 2024 helping international companies interested in doing business with Mexico.

The Austin, Texas-based company offers services aimed at assisting firms looking to expand or establish cross-border operations in the country.

“This year started with an increase in demand for our services as compared to the previous year. It may be related to the fact that nearshoring projections are expected to reach their peak in 2024-2025,” Tatiana Skumatenko, who oversees WPS’ business development between the U.S. and Mexico, told FreightWaves.

Mexican carriers importing goods to the U.S. are also seeing significant growth as nearshoring continues to ramp up, according to a recent report from Motive, an AI-powered integrated operations platform.



