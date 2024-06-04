Logistics industry trailblazer Barbara Spector Yeninas dies at age 84

An American trailblazer for women in the supply chain and logistics industry, Barbara Spector Yeninas, of Holmdel, New Jersey, died Friday at the age of 84.

She was the founder of the maritime, supply chain and logistics marketing communications agency BSY Associates. According to a news release from the company regarding her death, the Middletown, New Jersey-based business celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

“She will long be remembered as a trailblazer who paved the way for women in the male-dominated maritime industry,” the release states.

Barbara Spector was born on March 21, 1940, in the Bronx, New York, to Rose Olenberg Spector and Robert Spector. She moved with her family to Lakewood, New Jersey, where she skipped two grades and graduated high school at the age of 16.



