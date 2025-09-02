Louisiana scheme to obtain class A CDLs without passing tests snags six in sweeping indictment

Six persons have been indicted in Louisiana on federal charges they sold passing grades and approvals to applicants seeking to obtain a class A Commercial Driver’s Licenses without them ever taking the necessary tests.The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced the indictments last week.

The key to the CDL scheme was that Louisiana law allowed portions of the tests needed to acquire a CDL to be administered by third parties. The overall agency in charge of the testing process was the state’s Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSC).

But the third parties needed, according to the indictment, to “meet the same qualifications and training as state examiners and give the same tests that would otherwise be given by the state.”