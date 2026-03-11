Lufthansa Cargo minimizes delays during pilot strike

More than 80% of Lufthansa Cargo’s scheduled flights will proceed on Thursday and Friday despite a planned strike by unionized pilots over pension and pay demands, Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit called for a 48-hour strike at Lufthansa Airlines and the group’s cargo airline over a change in a pension provision.

Lufthansa said it will be able to operate more than 50% of its originally scheduled flights, with long-haul services available at up to 60% of the full schedule. Lufthansa Cargo will operate more than 80% of its all-cargo flights.

The company said it will compensate for the capacity reduction by substituting flights by other group airlines and partner carriers. It will also utilize larger aircraft on strike days to accommodate more passengers.