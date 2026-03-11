Newsletters Contact Us
Air CargoAmerican ShipperEuropeNews

Lufthansa Cargo minimizes delays during pilot strike

Switch to larger passenger aircraft on key routes will partially make up for lost capacity

Eric Kulisch
·

More than 80% of Lufthansa Cargo’s scheduled flights will proceed on Thursday and Friday despite a planned strike by unionized pilots over pension and pay demands, Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit called for a 48-hour strike at Lufthansa Airlines and the group’s cargo airline over a change in a pension provision. 

Lufthansa said it will be able to operate more than 50% of its originally scheduled flights, with long-haul services available at up to 60% of the full schedule. Lufthansa Cargo will operate more than 80% of its all-cargo flights.

The company said it will compensate for the capacity reduction by substituting flights by other group airlines and partner carriers. It will also utilize larger aircraft on strike days to accommodate more passengers.

Lufthansa Cargo operates 12 large Boeing 777 freighter aircraft and four standard Airbus A321 converted freighters. It also manages freight carried in the bellies of passenger aircraft at sister carriers Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways. Lufthansa Cargo also is responsible for marketing the capacities of six 777 freighters in the AeroLogic joint venture with DHL Express.

The Lufthansa Cargo website shows 10 rotations that have been canceled, including Beijing, China, to Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday.

Deutsche Lufthansa board member Michael Niggemann called the Vereinigung Cockpit union strike “completely incomprehensible” on its merits and “especially not at a time when we are experiencing a new level of geopolitical uncertainty with the war in Iran and passengers worldwide are affected.” 

Niggemann stated that Lufthansa Airlines offers a strong pension package that compares favorably with other group airlines and the industry writ large. 

“This company pension scheme has even been further improved over the past two years with a significant increase in pensionable remuneration for our pilots. Given the low margin at Lufthansa Classic, which in itself would not allow for investment in new aircraft, there is no scope for further increases. Strikes will not change this,” he said. “The path of escalation chosen by the Vereinigung Cockpit union is not the right one. Instead of further worsening the development opportunities for Lufthansa Classic through strikes, we should rather enter into discussions about modernization and the future size of the fleet, which will have a direct and immediate impact on the career prospects of pilots.”

The union said flights to several Middle East destinations will be excluded from the work stoppage. It said Lufthansa hasn’t made a counter proposal since the last strike on Feb. 12.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

RELATED STORIES:

DHL offers unusual truck-air transport between China and Europe

Air freight rates expected to rise as Iran war escalates

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com