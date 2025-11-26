Maersk: No timeline for Red Sea return

Maersk on Wednesday denied published reports that it has set a timeline to resume services through the Red Sea and Suez Canal shipping route.

In a customer advisory, the world’s second-largest container line said “As the safety of crew, vessels and cargo remains our top priority, we currently have no specific timing to change the Gemini east-west network to sailing through the Red Sea.”

Gemini is Maersk’s cooperative service arrangement with German carrier Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE).

The advisory follows media reports after the Suez Canal Authority on Tuesday released a statement that it had signed an agreement with the Copenhagen-based carrier to resume sailings through the Suez Canal by early December 2026.