Maersk: No timeline for Red Sea return

Carrier will resume Suez Canal service ‘when conditions permit’ 

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: Maersk)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Maersk has denied published reports that it has set a specific timeline to resume shipping services through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, emphasizing crew and vessel safety as its top priority.
  • This denial follows a Suez Canal Authority statement claiming an agreement was signed for Maersk to resume sailings by early December 2026, which Maersk's current advisory contradicts regarding a fixed return schedule.
  • Maersk affirmed it is closely monitoring security developments, including Gaza ceasefire progress, and will only resume Suez transits when conditions are assessed to be safe and sustainable.
Maersk on Wednesday denied published reports that it has set a timeline to resume services through the Red Sea and Suez Canal shipping route.

In a customer advisory, the world’s second-largest container line said “As the safety of crew, vessels and cargo remains our top priority, we currently have no specific timing to change the Gemini east-west network to sailing through the Red Sea.”

Gemini is Maersk’s cooperative service arrangement with German carrier Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE).

The advisory follows media reports after the Suez Canal Authority on Tuesday released a statement that it had signed an agreement with the Copenhagen-based carrier to resume sailings through the Suez Canal by early December 2026. 

“The trans-Suez route is the fastest, most sustainable and most efficient way for us to serve you with transport between Asia and Europe,” said Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO). “As efforts to stabilize the Red Sea continue to gain momentum, we are closely monitoring developments and explore (sic) opportunities for a safe and sustainable return to east-west Suez transits.”

A Maersk spokesman in an email to FreightWaves said that the signing was an extension of an existing agreement and not related to the Red Sea. He shared the text of the announcement which called for a normalization of Suez transits “over time”.

Major carriers since early 2024 have diverted container and tanker voyages away from the Red Sea around the tip of Africa after Houthi militia in Yemen attacked shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. 

Fewer ships meant Egypt saw a drastic decline in toll revenue leading to concerns it would be forced to cut spending on social services at a time of increasing instability throughout the Middle East.

The authority said 1,156 vessels transited the canal in November, up from 1,000 a year ago, as toll revenue increased by 21%.

“Considering the Gaza ceasefire progress, we closely monitor developments in the region, and we are continuously conducting detailed security assessments,” Marsk said. ”When security conditions warrant it, Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk will carefully coordinate with our respective customers and important stakeholders to ensure an orderly transfer to a Suez-based network with minimal disruption to our customer´s supply chains.”

For other Maersk services the company said it will resume Suez transits “when conditions permit and only once assessed to be safe and sustainable.”

This article was updated Nov. 26 to include a statement by Maersk.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.