Maersk warns US against unilateral shipping rules

WASHINGTON — A unilateral strategy to prevent foreign ship owners and operators from undercutting America’s trade interests could backfire if US regulators decide to take that approach, shipping giant Maersk warns.

In comments filed in response to the Federal Maritime Commission’s flag registry investigation, Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) recognized the need to crack down on flag states with weak regulations and enforcement measures that can be exploited by vessel owners and operators to undermine fair competition.

But FMC’s effort to raise standards for so-called flags of convenience – registries with relatively little regulatory oversight – could be potentially harmful for the industry, according to Maersk, if the agency were to create its own enforcement regime, such as a national list of “approved” or “unapproved” flag registries.

“International shipping is inherently a cross-border global industry, and only international rules can secure a level playing field,” the company told the agency.