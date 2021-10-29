  • ITVI.USA
    15,625.520
    10.260
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.860
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.800
    -0.040
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,597.460
    -10.900
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,625.520
    10.260
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.860
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.800
    -0.040
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,597.460
    -10.900
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Major weekend flooding possible in mid-Atlantic

Worst flooding in 10 to 20 years expected in Chesapeake Bay watershed

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Friday, October 29, 2021
2 minutes read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Millions of people are under alerts for coastal and inland flooding across the mid-Atlantic this weekend as a large and powerful low-pressure system moves toward the region.

“Right now we’re expecting it to be one of the worst tidal flooding events that we’ve had in the past 10 or 20 years for a lot of locations in the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” Chris Strong, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sterling, Virginia, told CNN. “The biggest impact that we’re expecting here in the Baltimore/Washington area and along the Chesapeake Bay is the tidal flooding.”

Flooding is expected to peak Friday, most likely in the evening, and linger through Saturday. The NWS is forecasting 2 to 4 feet of coastal flooding and 2 to 4 inches of rain.

The last time conditions were this bad was during Hurricane Isabel in 2003. During that storm, Fell’s Point in Baltimore, the U.S. Naval Academy, downtown Annapolis and the Belle View neighborhoods of northern Fairfax County, Virginia, all experienced severe storm surge flooding, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events and radar, Oct. 29, 2021, 8 a.m. ET. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

While Strong warns that the flooding with Isabel was several feet higher than what is expected from this weekend’s storm, it will be one of the worst tidal flooding events since that hurricane.

The river gauge for Chesapeake Bay at Cambridge, Maryland, is forecast to reach over 5 feet. This would make it the second-highest tide on record, behind a height of 6.2 feet in 2003 during Isabel.

“Usually, when we have tidal events this extreme, it’s usually from hurricanes or tropical events,” Strong added. “This is just low pressure moving in, but that strong low pressure is working against high pressure over New England to our north. That combination is driving the easterly flow right off the Atlantic Ocean and piling all that Atlantic ocean water on the shoreline and up the Chesapeake Bay.”

Wind advisories have been posted for Long Island, as well as from Newark, New Jersey, to New London, Connecticut, where wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Major lane of concern

• Interstate 95 from New London to Washington.

Other notable weekend weather

High winds Friday will raise the risk for rollovers along the Interstate 10 corridor from Mobile, Alabama, to Tallahassee, Florida, as well as places inland such as Albany, Georgia, and Dothan, Alabama. Gusts in these areas will range from 35 to 50 mph.

Also look for windy conditions Friday from West Virginia to portions of western Pennsylvania. Gusts will hit 45 to 55 mph from Snowshoe and Elkins to Johnstown and Somerset.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Truckers who died helping accident victims named Highway Angels

Rollover alleys: 5 Interstate stretches that pose greatest risk

Colorado trucking company takes ‘huge hit’ from I-70 closures

Self-described ‘shaman’ arrested in California wildfire arson

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Friday, October 29, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.