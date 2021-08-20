  • ITVI.USA
    15,805.420
    98.830
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.822
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.350
    -0.080
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,800.870
    101.080
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,805.420
    98.830
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.822
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.350
    -0.080
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,800.870
    101.080
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
CyberlyFreightWaves TVNews

Making technology an asset, not a liability — Cyberly

More tech isn’t always better

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, August 20, 2021
Less than a minute

With the flood of technology that has hit the logistics market, choosing a tech provider and platform can make or break a company. 

So how do you know what technology is right for your business? Blythe Brumleve talks through the challenges of finding a good tech fit on this episode of Cyberly. 

Brumleve brings on Sandy Vosk of Advanced Technology Solutions and Mike Mulqueen of JBF Consulting to discuss how the world of new tech could add to your company’s problems instead of making things easier.

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, August 20, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.