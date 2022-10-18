Mammoth Freighters adds UK facility for 777 cargo conversions

Mammoth Freighters on Monday announced a new collaboration with STS Aviation Services to augment production capacity for passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions of the Boeing 777.

All work will be accomplished at STS’ facility in Manchester, United Kingdom, starting in mid-2024. The multiyear agreement covers both the 777-200LR and 777-300ER aircraft.

Mammoth Freighters, an aerospace newcomer fueled by resources from Fortress Investment Group, is one of two companies pioneering the conversion of used 777 aircraft into all-cargo jets after being discharged from passenger flying. Boeing sells factory-built 777 freighters, but until now there hasn’t been a conversion program for the large widebody jets.

Orlando, Florida-based Mammoth’s primary conversion facility is at Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas. The former American Airlines maintenance facility has 840,000 square feet of space, six widebody hangar bays and overhead cranes for modification and maintenance work.

The aerospace company last week announced AviaAM Leasing as one of its first customers and says it has 29 firm orders to date.

“Ensuring that we have the right modification capacity in place around the world to meet the robust demand for the Mammoth 777 freighter program is vital to our success,” said David Steinmetz, Mammoth’s senior vice president of operations, in a news release. “STS has the experience, knowledge, capability and, most importantly, the high-quality reputation that we look for in an MRO [maintenance, repair and overhaul] partner.”

The STS facility will also provide Mammoth with urgent aircraft maintenance, product support and spares provisioning throughout Europe. STS, an aircraft maintenance and parts provider based in Melbourne, Florida, acquired the Manchester facility earlier this year as part of an expansion effort. It is the company’s third facility in the U.K.

“This P2F program assures stability in Manchester from day one and means we can forge ahead, investing in entry-level engineers and trainee schemes giving them development opportunities in the area of major programs and real-life aircraft engineering,” said STS Managing Director Ian Bartholomew.

Mammoth is developing its prototype freighter and plans to begin commercial production next year once it receives U.S. government certification of its 777 conversion design.

