Manufacturing proves resilient: What to expect from industry in 2021

Manufacturing has proven resilient in the face of great uncertainty this year. Despite dramatic drops and general pandemic-related volatility earlier this year, the segment has experienced a steady upswing as lockdowns have eased across the country and consumers have started to abandon toilet paper hoarding for somewhat more normal buying habits.

The October ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index made headlines when it jumped to 59.3, its highest value in over two years. This overall growth is fueled by a strong showing across the board, with heavy growth seen in new total orders, new export orders, higher production, inventories and employment rates.

This rebound seems to have buoyed manufacturers’ spirits during a volatile year, with most surveyed representatives reporting an optimistic outlook for the next 12 months. Coming out of a year colored by a global pandemic, it is easy to understand why many manufacturers believe 2021 will prove stronger than 2020.

Like domestic manufacturing, imports are on an upswing after slowing to a crawl earlier this year. Manufacturers weighed in on their outlook for foreign manufacturing activity that will result in imports to the U.S. over the next 12 months, with most appearing relatively optimistic.

Unsurprisingly, truck capacity has steadily tightened alongside renewed manufacturing and import activity. The white paper examines the current state of the market, as well as its expected impact on contract rates in the next negotiation cycle.

