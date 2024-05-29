Marine insurer: Risks to maritime industry changing at unprecedented speed

The flow of trade will always find a way to circumvent risk. It has to. Trade at rest is not making money. The freedom of navigation lifts the global economy. It also comes with massive risk that in the end governments and industry pay for.

The waterway superhighway has been altered many, many times to ensure freight arrives at its final destination as safely and with as much certainty as possible. This year, the most obvious challenge is the Red Sea diversions. The safety of seafarers is the priority for the maritime industry. While a handful of ocean carriers continue to traverse the waterway, most are taking the longer route to ensure the safety of their crews and cargo.

In the Safety and Shipping Review 2024 by marine insurer Allianz Commercial, Capt. Rahul Khanna, global head of marine risk consulting, explained that the maritime industry’s increased risk is changing at unprecedented speed.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the report noted sizable growth of Russia’s “shadow fleet” of tankers, somewhere between 600 and 1,400 vessels.



