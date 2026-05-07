McCoy new CEO, executive director of Virginia Port Authority

The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) Board of Commissioners has selected Sarah J. McCoy as the next chief executive officer of The Port of Virginia.

MCoy had served as interim CEO and executive director since January 2026, following the departure of Stephen Edwards.

“We spoke to many very capable and experienced leaders inside and outside the maritime industry across the globe” said Board Chairman Bill Kirk, in a release. “We are very fortunate to have the best candidate for the job right here at the VPA. Sarah is an experienced and perceptive business leader and has the vision and skillset to lead The Port of Virginia into the next decade as we continue our work to make the Commonwealth of Virginia the best place to locate your business.”

Sarah McCoy (Photo: VPA)

The port handled 3.23 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025, ranking sixth among U.S. container hubs.

McCoy, 40, joined the VPA 12 years ago, served as general counsel from 2017-2022 and later as chief administrative officer. “I am honored to serve as the CEO of one of the Commonwealth’s leading economic engines,” McCoy said in the release. “We have the infrastructure, people and performance to continue defining the future of American trade, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. I look forward to putting these advantages to work to attract business to Virginia and continue delivering for our customers and communities across Virginia.” McCoy in 2025 led the team that helped the port renegotiate its lease for Virginia International Gateway including the sale of the terminal when the lease expires in 2065. She has also been an integral part of the team leading the port’s $1.4 billion Gateway Investment Program focused on expansion of cargo and rail capacity at Norfolk International Terminals, the port’s busiest terminal; deepening and widening of the Norfolk Harbor and shipping channels; and the conversion of Portsmouth Marine Terminal into a heavy-lift facility. “The Port of Virginia is an important engine for trade, investment and job creation throughout the Commonwealth and having a leader like Sarah, who brings significant institutional knowledge to the leadership role, is important,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Nick Donohue, in a statement. “This decision also brings continuity with it, so the port will be able to continue on its path forward without any disruption in leadership. This sends a strong message that the port will continue to be a powerful economic engine for Virginia, helping attract new businesses and anchoring a healthy maritime trade industry on our shores.” The past two years have seen a changing of the guard of sorts among North American port leadership. In addition to Virginia, there has been a change of top executives in New Orleans, Charleston, Long Beach, Philadelphia, New York-New Jersey, and at Prince Rupert and Montreal in Canada. Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here. Related coverage: Weaker ocean rates hit Maersk Q1 profit Panama container terminal bidding stacked against U.S. companies: Source Tradepoint Atlantic, MSC break ground on Baltimore container terminal Maersk ro-ro first U.S.-flag ship to safely clear Strait of Hormuz