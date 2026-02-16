Medlog opens new Saudi logistics park

In a move that strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub, Medlog has officially opened Medlog 1, an integrated logistics park in Dammam that promises to reshape the Kingdom’s supply chain landscape.

Medlog is the inland logistics arm of Geneva’s MSC Group, the world’s largest ocean container carrier.

Situated at King Abdulaziz Port, the facility covers more than 25 acres and boasts annual handling capacity exceeding 300,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Connecting East to West

Medlog said that the logistics park serves as a crucial link between the port on the eastern coast and Saudi Arabia’s central and western regions, effectively creating a needed inland freight corridor in the country’s multimodal transportation network.

“With the launch of this industry-leading facility, we are making a significant contribution to the Kingdom’s multimodal transportation ecosystem, said Hisham Al Ansari, president of Medlog Saudi Arabia, in a release. “By linking King Abdulaziz Port and the east to Saudi Arabia’s central and western regions, this facility strengthens inland freight connectivity.” He added that the opening is part of Medlog’s broader commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint to modernize its economy, “and will not only expand international access and service efficiency for our customers but also boost economic diversification and generate employment.”

The logistics park is expected to create more than 400 direct and indirect job opportunities, as Saudi Arabia builds a robust local workforce in the logistics sector.

A comprehensive approach to logistics

Medlog 1 offers a comprehensive, all-in-one approach to container, general cargo, and bulk storage and handling for local and international customers.

The facility offers an array of integrated logistics services, including container handling, storage, eco-friendly cleaning, repair, port shuttling, and inventory management. It also provides reefer and ISO/flexi tank services that include cleaning, repair, inspection, and food-grade tanker support. The park has adopted advanced technologies such as GPS-enabled trucking and is committed to the use of alternative energy sources.

The strategic location near Jubail Industrial City and major urban centers provides access to integrated road, rail, and port links. Value-added services such as cross-docking, packaging, and labeling round out the offering.

A strategic corridor for global trade

“Saudi Arabia is a strategic corridor with access to rapidly growing markets across three major continents,” said Medlog Chairman Giuseppe Prudente. “By leveraging the world’s largest ocean liner together with our growing footprint, Medlog can deliver unmatched solutions and value to our customers. Building this modern, integrated logistics hub, we proudly contribute to Saudi Arabia’s global competitive advantage and sustainable economic growth.”

Medlog operates in more than 90 countries as a specialist in intermodal transportation solutions, inland container yard operations, and value-added services.

MSC has more than 200 employees across offices in Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah, and moves over 3 million TEUs annually through six main ports of call in the Kingdom.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

