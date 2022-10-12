Mexico replaces Canada as No. 1 US trade partner in August

Mexico ranked as the United States’ top trading partner in August, accounting for $70.3 billion in cross-border commerce according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

It marks the first time Mexico has been the No. 1 trading partner of the U.S. since January. Canada ranked No. 2, as its total trade with America was $70.04 billion in August, and China rated third with $63.2 billion.

Mexico’s trade with the U.S. increased to $520.12 billion through the first eight months of 2022, according to Census Bureau data analyzed by World City.

The top three U.S. imports from Mexico during August were computers ($3.46 billion), passenger vehicles ($3.26 billion) and motor vehicle parts ($2.9 billion).

The top three exports from the U.S. to Mexico were gasoline and other fuels ($4.04 billion), liquified natural gas and other gases ($1.65 billion) and motor vehicle parts ($1.53 billion).

The U.S.-Mexico port of entry in Laredo, Texas, rose to No. 2 among the nation’s 450 airports, seaports and border crossings in August. Port Laredo previously ranked third for the first eight months of 2022.

The Port of Los Angeles rated No. 1 among U.S. gateways in August and Chicago O’Hare International Airport came in at No. 3.

Port Laredo’s total trade with the world increased 29% year over year to $27.5 billion in August.

Port Laredo’s top three imports included motor vehicle parts ($2.08 billion), passenger vehicles ($1.33 billion) and heavy-duty trucks ($1.16 billion). Motor vehicle parts ($1.1 billion), gasoline ($450 million) and diesel engines ($449 million) represented the port’s top three exports.

Commercial truck crossings in Laredo increased 12.8% to 246,019 vehicles in August. For the year to date, truck crossings through Laredo have risen 8.9% to 2.7 million.

