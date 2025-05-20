Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Air CargoAmerican ShipperNewsSustainability

Microsoft volunteers for fuel premium to move server racks by air

FedEx makes large purchase of blended sustainable aviation fuel

Eric Kulisch
·
Cargolux operates 30 Boeing 747 all-cargo aircraft. (Photo: Shutterstock/Gabe Smith)

(This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. ET with news about FedEx.)

Microsoft is committing to pay extra for freight transportation to cover the cost of using sustainable aviation fuel on flights carrying server racks.

Luxembourg-based Cargolux, the 10th-largest cargo airline by traffic, and Microsoft’s logistics service provider AIT Worldwide Logistics, announced Tuesday that the tech giant has signed a large deal to support the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel, which is three to four times more expensive than conventional jet fuel. The companies said the partnership will save 72,750 tons of climate-warming carbon dioxide over the next three years.

The SAF, produced and delivered by Valero Marketing & Supply Company and its  Diamond Green Diesel LLC joint venture, is based on used cooking oil and tallow – without palm oil or any derivatives. The biofuel is added to Cargolux’s fuel supply at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Microsoft will receive green credits for its SAF contributions through a certified registry. 

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Eric Kulisch

    Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com