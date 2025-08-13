Miller, Kennedy, Fuchs to speak at Future of Freight Festival

FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival (F3) is set to return to Chattanooga, Tennessee, on October 21-22, 2025, and promises to deliver an event unlike any other in the industry. This year’s F3 Festival is designed to immerse attendees in a festival atmosphere, blending the excitement of live entertainment and social experiences with the depth of a world-class industry conference. The event will bring together over 1,500 industry leaders, executives, technologists, and entrepreneurs for two days of learning, networking, and celebration across multiple venues throughout Chattanooga.

At the heart of F3 is a commitment to exploring what’s next for the global supply chain. Attendees can expect a packed agenda featuring engaging discussions and keynote sessions from more than 70 thought leaders, covering topics such as reshoring, supply chain visibility, artificial intelligence, automation, global trade, and economic disruptions. The festival’s signature Rapid-Fire Demos will showcase top companies and startups as they race against the clock to present their latest innovations in just seven minutes, offering a fast-paced glimpse into the future of FreightTech. Beyond the main stage, F3 transforms the city with exclusive networking opportunities, including receptions at the Tennessee Aquarium and lively after parties on Station Street. These experiences are designed to foster genuine connections among peers and industry innovators, all while enjoying the unique energy and culture that Chattanooga has to offer.

A major highlight of F3 2025 is the impressive lineup of keynote speakers, each bringing a wealth of expertise and vision to the event. Leland Miller, CEO of China Beige Book, stands out as a leading authority on China’s economy and its impact on global supply chains. His role as a Commissioner on the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, combined with his academic achievements and frequent media appearances, ensures that attendees will gain valuable insights into the international forces shaping the freight industry.

Jack Kennedy, the co-founder and CEO of Platform Science, is another trailblazer featured at the festival. With a distinguished career spanning executive roles at Qualcomm and News Corp, as well as service as a U.S. Navy Reserve Commander, Kennedy has driven Platform Science’s rapid ascent in the fleet management technology space and is recognized for his platform-driven approach to innovation.