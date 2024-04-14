Minimum pay for Uber, Lyft drivers in Minneapolis pushed back to July

The showdown in Minneapolis over a May 1 level of minimum pay for what the city calls Transportation Network Companies — specifically, Uber and Lyft — has been put off for at least two months.

With both companies having said they would pull out of the city when the minimum compensation ordinance went into effect at the start of next month — and news reports saying Uber (NYSE: UBER) also would withdraw from the larger Twin Cities area, including the airport, which is not located in either Minneapolis or St. Paul — the days were growing shorter for any sort of compromise.

But in a unanimous City Council vote Thursday and signed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday, the effective date of the minimum compensation ordinance was pushed back to July 1.

Frey had vetoed the original ordinance but was overridden. In an article in the Star-Tribune, he said, “A delay is not a fix. While [the] council continues to make a mess of this, I’ll be working with policymakers and partners from across the disability, hospitality, and business communities to find a path forward for drivers and riders.”



