Misclassification lawsuit: New Jersey truck school’s costly settlement

A north New Jersey truck driving school that has been in business since 1983 has agreed to a financial settlement with the state to end a lawsuit in which it was accused of misclassifying driver instructors as independent contractors.

The state’s attorney general Matthew Platkin announced the settlement earlier this week with Jersey Tractor Trailer Training of Hasbrouck Heights in Bergen County.

The original lawsuit was brought by Robert Asaro-Angelo, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, in September 2024 in Bergen County Superior Court.

New Jersey’s original lawsuit said the misclassification involved “at least” 30 of JTTT’s instructors. The announcement of the settlement by Platkin gave no further specifics on the number of instructors involved in the misclassification.

Payouts to instructors will vary

Payment by JTTT as a result of the settlement was broken down by the state as a “total gross settlement” of $345,000. But the state also said the largest payout to an eligible driving instructor could reach $137,160.

JTTT also will pay $127,839 to the state for penalties and the state’s costs.

Penalties to be paid could be cut by $80,000 if JTTT “fulfills all its reporting obligations,” the state said in its announcement of the deal. Among that documentation is that the driving school “is treating all current and future instructors as employees under all applicable State labor and employment laws.”

“No business operating in our state should be allowed to deprive workers of their rightful pay and benefits,” Platkin said in a prepared statement. “Today’s settlement is another important victory in the fight against worker misclassification. Our message is simple: comply with the law or face the consequences.”

The question of control

In the original lawsuit filed last year, the state said JTTT’s instructors were the subject of “significant control” over their activities by JTTT. “Control” is a key test in independent contractor (IC) classification cases as whatever legal process seeks to determine if a worker was truly independent or effectively an employee masquerading as an IC through the company’s definition and rules.

According to the lawsuit, the control included JTTT setting work hours, requiring Saturday training sessions, mandating curriculum provided by the school and “having the right to hire and fire workers.”

“Such misclassification has given (JTTT) an unfair competitive advantage over employers who have followed all of the relevant laws, and have accordingly provided all mandated benefits to their employees and contributions to the State,” Asaro-Angelo said in his initial lawsuit.

The specific violations the state alleged in its initial lawsuit included failure to pay overtime; not maintaining records of wages paid; avoiding sick leave pay; and not making payments to both the state’s unemployment compensation fund and a workforce development fund.

Established through earlier court decisions, New Jersey operates under the ABC test to guide litigation and state action over IC classification. That goes back to a 2015 decision in a case involving mattress retailer Sleepy’s.

New Jersey’s Department of Labor is in the midst of a rulemaking process that would seek to codify the ABC test, much as California’s 2019 AB5 law codified the ABC test spelled out in the Dynamex decision of 2018.

Neither the original lawsuit filed by the state nor the announcement of the settlement with JTTT made reference to the ABC test.

The ABC test has three “prongs.” While the wording can differ slightly among the jurisdictions that use it, the California test says a worker can be considered an independent contractor if:

A. The person is free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact.

B. The person performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business.

C. The person is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as that involved in the work performed.

Richard Reibstein, an attorney with the firm of Troutman Pepper Locke who specializes in independent contractor law, said the JTTT case posed some difficult questions.

“It is not that easy to have an independent contractor relationship with a bunch of CDL instructors,” Reibstein said in an email to FreightWaves. “I could certainly create a bona fide basis to structure an IC relationship as IC compliant, although it’s much harder in New Jersey under its ABC Test than in other states.”

Emails sent to JTTT through its contact portal on its website, and an email sent to the company’s outside counsel listed in court documents, had not been responded to by publication time.

More articles by John Kingston

A ‘jobs apocalypse’: panel at Trimble eyes AI’s future in logistics

Likely 1st AB5 trucking enforcement action in California snags 3 companies

State of Freight takeaways: sagging volume, but capacity tightening a bit