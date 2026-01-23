Misumi taps Fictiv’s Dave Evans to lead its Americas business amid global sourcing shift

Misumi Group has appointed Dave Evans, co-founder and CEO of digital manufacturing platform Fictiv, as president and CEO of Misumi Americas.

Evans’ promotion follows Misumi Group’s $350 million all-cash acquisition of Fictiv in 2025, a deal that expanded the Japanese industrial components giant’s footprint across the U.S., China, India and Mexico.

Evans to unify Misumi Americas and Fictiv into a single unified AI-powered platform for standard and custom parts serving climate tech, robotics, medtech, EVTOL, aerospace and factory automation.

“We are entering a new era of manufacturing strength in the Americas,” Evans said in a news release. “By bringing these businesses together on a single digital platform, we are giving customers unmatched access to both standard and custom parts, powered by AI, digital manufacturing, and world-class precision, so innovators across the U.S. can move from idea to production faster than ever before.”