The Trump administration’s latest wave of import tariffs — ranging from a 25% duty on heavy-duty trucks to levies on industrial inputs and manufactured goods from China and India — are causing U.S. shippers and manufacturers to scramble for stability, logistics experts said.

Marc Schaffer, principal economist at transportation-technology firm Breakthrough, said the tariff changes come amid what he called an “extended freight recession,” with volumes largely flat and shippers focused on cost control while preserving key carrier relationships for when the market eventually turns.

Breakthrough, a U.S. Venture company, is a provider of sustainable fuel and freight solutions for shippers. The company’s data shows little freight growth across most industries, as companies delay major decisions in response to volatile costs and new trade barriers.

“If you look at that data now in the last couple of months, it’s almost just kind of funneled to this like near zero percent growth year-over-year, where it’s just kind of getting a lot of flatness. No big decisions, a lot of uncertainty in the market,” Schaffer told FreightWaves.