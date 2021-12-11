  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter, Guys podcastNews

More M&A activity to end the year — Great Quarter, Guys

Knight-Swift upping its LTL game with Midwest Motor Express acquisition

Kaylee Nix
Friday, December 10, 2021
Less than a minute

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO.  Best known for freight billing, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Now offering customs brokerage processing, discover how DDC can help you clear customs faster at ddcfpo.com.

This year has been huge in the mergers-and-acquisition space, particularly for transportation and logistics companies. 

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Tony Mulvey looks at the latest mergers announced, including Knight-Swift’s decision to buy Midwest Motor Express. He breaks down how this fits with Knight-Swift’s goal of building out its LTL profile, especially in conjunction with the AAA Cooper acquisition from this summer. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

