More mixed earnings from CPG companies — The Stockout

With all the current disruptions happening in container shipping, many shippers are trying to think through how they can position themselves long-term to access capacity. One of the strategies that are becoming popular is to sign multi-year agreements with your carrier partners. NYSHEX is hosting an upcoming webinar with Lars Jensen, CEO of Vespucci Maritime, to highlight how shippers are signing multi-year ocean contracts to create an insurance policy for their highest priority lanes. Don’t miss this webinar if you want new strategies that can help you hedge against continued market challenges. You can sign up for the webinar at nyshex.com/webinar/multi-year-ocean-contracts/.

It was a busy week of earnings for CPG companies and Mike Baudendistel breaks down the larger implications of earnings reports from companies including Nestle, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, and more.

Baudendistel explains how CPG earnings show a shift in consumer demand away from cleaning products but toward beauty and makeup products. However, with the continued spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, demand for cleaning products could tick back up.

Also on this episode is a dissection of the decision to charge Nikola’s former executive chairman, Trevor Milton, with fraud and what the implications could be for the transportation industry.



You can find more episodes of The Stockout and recaps of all our live podcasts here.