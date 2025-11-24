More than 100 years old, trucking/logistics firm P. Judge files for bankruptcy 

A warehousing and trucking company in New Jersey that marked its centennial last year has filed for bankruptcy protection.

P. Judge & Sons, founded in 1924, filed for protection under chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code earlier this month in the federal bankruptcy court for New Jersey.

It listed its principal place of business as Port Wentworth, Georgia. But the company has long been identified with New Jersey.

In the filing, P. Judge listed estimated assets as between $1 million plus one dollar and $10 million. The company listed its estimated liabilities as that number as well.

Its bankruptcy attorney is the firm of Saul Ewing, which is New Jersey based.

P. Judge’s SAFER Web filing with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration lists the company as having 71 power units and an equal number of drivers.

The SAFER Web also has data that puts P. Judge’s safety record as being worse than the national average.

For example, in the 24 months through November 23, inspections of 13 P. Judge vehicles ended up with 6 being put Out of Service (OOS), for a ratio of 46.2%. The national out of service rate for vehicles is 22.26%.

Driver inspections of 17 drivers put two of them out of service for an 11.8% rate. The national out of service rate for drivers is 6.67%.

The chapter 11 filing for The Judge Organization took in several companies that are all listed on P. Judge’s website as making up the Judge Organization: P. Judge & Sons Trucking; Port Elizabeth Terminal and Warehouse; Amex Shipping Agent (all three listed as being located in Elizabeth, New Jersey); Judge Organization Logistics Services, Bristol, PA; and P. Judge & Sons, LLC and Judge Warehouse LLC, both of Savannah, GA.

A review of the company’s website shows trucking as just one part of P. Judge’s activities. It mostly lists various handling capabilities, in Elizabeth and Savannah. Other services listed include cross-dock services and beverage handling.

Trucking, both truckload and LTL, are listed under “Multiple Shipping Options.”

A spokesman for the law firm representing P. Judge in the bankruptcy said the company continues to operate.

In recent weeks, these other trucking and logistics companies also filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code. All the filings took place in November.

VP Direct: This filing in the Northern District of Illinois listed one to 49 creditors, assets of $100,001-$500,000 but estimated liabilities of $1,000,001-$10 million. It’s a relatively large company, with 40 power units and 45 drivers. It is based in Waukegan, IL. Its SAFER document with FMCSA lists a wide range of products it hauls, from intermodal containers to garbage and refuse. With 13 vehicle inspections in the last two years, the OOS rate was 30.8% for four vehicles, but a zero percent OOS rate for 29 driver inspections.

S&L Trucking: S&L reported one to 49 creditors, and both assets and liabilities of $500,001 to $1 million in its chapter 11 filing in the Northern District of Mississippi. Its SAFER filing lists it with 12 power units, the same number of drivers and as a hauler of the SAFER category of General Freight. In the last two years, its vehicle inspections resulted in 7 out of service citations, for a 41.2% rate compared to a 22.26% rate nationally. Its driver OOS ratio was 16.7% compared to a national rate of 6.67%. It is based in Senatobia, Mississippi.

United Sikh Transport: This Fresno, California company listed one to 49 creditors, assets of $50,001 to $100,000, and liability of $1,000,001 to $10 million. Its SAFER filing lists it with 2 power units. It reported no Out of Service (OOS) actions in the prior two years.

Empire Trimodal Terminal: Estimated assets and liabilities at this inland waterway terminal in West Virginia were both between $10,000,001 and $50 million, according to the company’s filing in the Northern District of West Virginia. Empire Trimodal Terminal operates as the Port of West Virginia, offering various inland waterway services on the Ohio River near Follansbee, West Virginia. It reported one to 49 creditors.

A few other bankruptcies hanging over from October that had not been reported yet by FreightWaves include California-based Supra National Express (five power units, 11 drivers, according to SAFER); Ricky Sellers Trucking in the southern district of Alabama (24 power units and drivers); Titan Group Logistics of Los Angeles, filed in the California Central bankruptcy court (seven power units, eight drivers); Hadnot Logistics filed in the northern district of Texas with two power units and three drivers; IH 35 Transportation, filed in Texas’ Southern District, 33 power units and 38 drivers; and Mister M&K Trucking, with 18 power units and 14 drivers. Its filing was in the Western District of Texas.

