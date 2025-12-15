Mosaic delivers Orderful’s strategy to remove EDI mapping

Electronic data interchange (EDI) platform Orderful announced Monday it has released its latest integration product, Mosaic, which leverages artificial intelligence to eradicate the mapping experience for its customers. The company plans to use this new product’s AI-native architecture as the foundation for future offerings as well.
For decades, electronic data interchange has been the silent machinery behind global commerce, powering orders, invoices, shipments, and financial flows. But despite its omnipresence, EDI has struggled under the weight of aging formats, custom requirements, and integration practices that have barely changed with more modern technological advances. Companies across supply chains still devote months, sometimes years, to building mapping logic, maintaining brittle connections, and troubleshooting cryptic document failures.
“Orderful has always been driven by a simple idea: the EDI ecosystem deserves software that’s as modern, fast, and reliable as the businesses that depend on it,” Erik Kiser, founder and CEO of Orderful said in the release.
“Today, we’re taking that mission even further. Mosaic brings AI directly into the EDI workflow, making it possible to solve what used to be a years-long problem with a single integration that can be completed in weeks.
At its core, Mosaic introduces a fundamental rethinking of the EDI workflow. Instead of requiring companies to build and maintain maps for each trading partner, Mosaic relies on AI to interpret, adapt, and transform data. Mosaic learns from Orderful’s network of over 10,000 trading partners, absorbing decades of partner rules, document behaviors, and edge cases that a single company could catalog on its own.
“Customers interface with Mosaic through a modern UI, sending and receiving simplified payloads designed to align with — and easily map to — their system of record,” said Will Benish, principal product manager at Orderful.
“From there, Mosaic handles everything, including understanding partner requirements, shaping payloads to meet those rules, and instantly validating changes. Meanwhile, partners continue to interface with Orderful through their preferred legacy communication channels, including VANs, AS2 and SFTP, and traditional EDI formats such as X12 and EDIFACT.”
Andreessen Horowitz general partner and Orderful board member Brian Roberts called Mosaic a rare shift in supply chain technology.
“During my years at Walmart, I saw how critical reliable, scalable EDI infrastructure is to the supply chain, and Mosaic represents exactly the type of innovation the industry has been missing. I’m thrilled to support the Orderful team as they build the future foundation of intelligent integration,” said Roberts in the release.
At launch, Mosaic supports the full Order-to-Cash journey, handling everything from initial orders through acknowledgments, shipments, and invoicing. Future expansions are already in development, with the platform positioned to become the central integration experience for all new Orderful customers.