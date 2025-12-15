Mosaic delivers Orderful’s strategy to remove EDI mapping

Electronic data interchange (EDI) platform Orderful announced Monday it has released its latest integration product, Mosaic, which leverages artificial intelligence to eradicate the mapping experience for its customers. The company plans to use this new product’s AI-native architecture as the foundation for future offerings as well.

For decades, electronic data interchange has been the silent machinery behind global commerce, powering orders, invoices, shipments, and financial flows. But despite its omnipresence, EDI has struggled under the weight of aging formats, custom requirements, and integration practices that have barely changed with more modern technological advances. Companies across supply chains still devote months, sometimes years, to building mapping logic, maintaining brittle connections, and troubleshooting cryptic document failures.

“Orderful has always been driven by a simple idea: the EDI ecosystem deserves software that’s as modern, fast, and reliable as the businesses that depend on it,” Erik Kiser, founder and CEO of Orderful said in the release.