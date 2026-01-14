Motive launches AI Dashcam Plus with with human-like depth perception

Motive recently announced the release of its AI Dashcam Plus. The technology and telematics company touted the device as a first-of-its-kind dashcam that brings improved AI capabilities, hands-free communication and greater reliability in one unified device.

The company said the dual-facing AI Dashcam Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6490 processor, delivering three times more processing power than other leading dash cams. The additional processing power is used to detect risks, prevent collisions and reduce false alerts. In addition, Motive runs more than 30 precision AI models simultaneously.

One notable feature is the use of two synchronized road-facing lenses to create human-like depth perception. This stereo vision enables the AI to judge distance and speed more accurately.

Another feature is automated license plate recognition, which uses a 1440p zoom lens with a narrow field of view to capture license plates while driving, in bad weather or at long distances.