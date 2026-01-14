Motive launches AI Dashcam Plus with with human-like depth perception

Motive recently announced the release of its AI Dashcam Plus. The technology and telematics company touted the device as a first-of-its-kind dashcam that brings improved AI capabilities, hands-free communication and greater reliability in one unified device.
The company said the dual-facing AI Dashcam Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6490 processor, delivering three times more processing power than other leading dash cams. The additional processing power is used to detect risks, prevent collisions and reduce false alerts. In addition, Motive runs more than 30 precision AI models simultaneously.
One notable feature is the use of two synchronized road-facing lenses to create human-like depth perception. This stereo vision enables the AI to judge distance and speed more accurately.
Another feature is automated license plate recognition, which uses a 1440p zoom lens with a narrow field of view to capture license plates while driving, in bad weather or at long distances.
“Collision rates and related costs remain unacceptably high around the world,” Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of Motive, said in the release. “Organizations need AI-powered driver safety solutions that can perceive and respond in real-time. We’ve added three times more compute, created the first dash cam with stereo vision, and added hands-free communication, all in one system, so organizations can detect more risks and act faster. This isn’t just a new product; it reflects a shift toward proactive, AI-driven road safety.”
Hands-free communication is another sought-after feature. The new dashcam enables live two-way calling, allowing drivers to connect with managers via voice-activated controls. Managers can reach drivers directly via the Motive Dashboard or Fleet App.
The hands-free features also include an AI Voice Assistant. Drivers can say “Hey Motive” to issue voice commands to save footage or check their hours of service.
The announcement comes as Motive said in December that it had filed for an initial public offering. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MTVE. It has not yet set a share price or offering size.