Returns made easy: Narvar teams with Fillogic for new retail option

Narvar is tapping into the Fillogic network to provide another option for retailers to handle e-commerce returns.

Through the partnership, Fillogic will pick up merchandise returned to Narvar drop-off locations for sortation and aggregation. According to the companies, this will speed the process of getting those items back into retailers’ inventory by as much as 70%.

“Narvar and Fillogic share a common goal — helping retailers and brands streamline the returns process and build stronger lifelong customer relationships,” said Michael Haswell, vice president of global partnerships at Narvar. “We look forward to working closely with the Fillogic team to develop further innovations that benefit our joint brand customers and we’re excited about what the future of this partnership holds.”

Narvar is a post-purchase customer experience platform. The company is focused on building a convenient online returns experience for consumers by allowing them to return a product in as few clicks as possible.

Watch: The final mile sprint

Conversely, Fillogic handles the physical part of the last mile. Describing itself as a logistics-as-a-service platform, Fillogic offers a suite of solutions for retailers, including forward positioning of merchandise, and e-commerce order fulfillment services. The New York-based company operates mall distribution hubs to “connect bricks to clicks.” The company’s forward staging services allow retailers to fulfill e-commerce orders quickly or resupply stores as needed. Fillogic also offers ship-from-store services with same-day delivery, as well as e-commerce order processing, including packing orders for retailers if required. Fillogic also works with logistics providers to enable inbound receiving of merchandise and returns/reverse logistics management.

Narvar has over 200,000 locations where consumers can drop off returned items. Once they do, Fillogic will step in, collecting the returned items and sorting and processing them at one of its locations. From there, Fillogic will ship the item to where it makes the most sense within the retailer’s network, whether that be to a distribution center or a physical retail location.

Fillogic said its Delivery Marketplace, a multicarrier network and sortation and segmentation solution, helps retailers save up to 65% in time and costs on transportation while reducing carbon emissions by up to 80%.

“Narvar specializes in creating the best possible post-purchase experience for retailers and their customers, which made our decision to partner with the company easy,” said Bill Thayer, co-founder and CEO at Fillogic. “As demand for our platform’s returns and reverse logistics capabilities continued to grow, it was important for us to work with a partner with the scale and ability to meet the needs of retailers. When it comes to unlocking new revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies by sustainably optimizing the returns process, Narvar is the perfect partner for us.”

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Check Call with Fillogic: The final-mile sprint

Fillogic and the metamorphosis of physical retail

Retailers want shipment visibility, Narvar wants to give it to them