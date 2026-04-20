National Airlines’ 1st 777 cargo jet to make debut in May

All-cargo charter operator National Airlines will place its first Boeing 777-200 freighter aircraft into service in early May, said Alan White, chief growth officer for parent company National Air Cargo said in an email exchange.

The company anticipates Boeing to deliver its second 777-200 in the final week of May, added Caterina Alf, global director of business development.

National Airlines executives were in Everett, Washington, last week to participate in an official handover ceremony for the company’s first 777 freighter. The carrier ordered four 777-200s in July 2024. The remaining units are scheduled for delivery later this year.

The new aircraft is currently undergoing final check flights at the company’s home base at Orlando International Airport to familiarize crews with the plane’s features, White said. National Airlines has onboarded about 20 certified pilots to fly the 777s.