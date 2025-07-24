NATO warns ports vulnerable to ‘unprecedented’ cyber threats

A new report from NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) warns that global ports are vulnerable in the wake of escalating cyber threats.

The policy brief highlights that ports, which handle approximately 80% of international trade, “face unprecedented cybersecurity threats from state-linked actors” from Russia, Iran, and China. These actors aim to disrupt operations and potentially inflict significant economic and military harm.

Ports serve as crucial nodes in NATO’s defense logistics network, and recent intelligence reveals a high frequency of cyber attacks on port facilities across Europe and the Mediterranean. A significant proportion of these cyber assaults have been traced back to threat actors originating from Russia, Iran, and China. These nations are allegedly leveraging cyber tools to achieve broader geopolitical objectives by deploying sophisticated and often coordinated cyber campaigns against critical infrastructures.

The report outlines that the nature of these cyber threats is both sophisticated and pervasive. It stresses the pressing need for coordinated policy and security responses to counteract these risks. Cyber attacks have predominantly targeted access control systems and vessel traffic management systems, which are essential for maintaining the smooth operation and safety of port facilities. Such vulnerabilities, if exploited, could lead to severe disruptions in global supply chains and critical military logistics operations.