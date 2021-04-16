  • ITVI.USA
Navigate B2B: The Port-folio edition

How one company is flexing its muscle in the Port of Miami

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, April 16, 2021
With U.S. imports continuing to surge through spring, the overwhelming port congestion has spilled over from the West to the East Coast. 

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Steve Ferreira, CEO of Ocean Audit Inc., chats with Michael Nau, vice president of merchandising at City Furniture. City Furniture is one of the larger furniture retailers in South Florida, supplying over a dozen locations across the state. 

Hear how City Furniture has struggled with the import surge and how the merchandising business is navigating the rough waters. Nau explains the details of City Furniture as Ferreira explores the company as a whole.

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

