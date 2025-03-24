Navigating uncertainty: The power of location intelligence in supply chains

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.
The 20th century witnessed a revolution in supply chain management. Innovations like the automobile, airplane and computer transformed how goods moved, fueling globalization and the rise of multinational corporations. Complex, interconnected supply chains, spanning continents and involving countless stakeholders, became the norm. The latter half of the century saw the introduction of bar code scanners, as well as electronic data interchange and enterprise resource planning systems, enhancing efficiency and visibility. Today, we stand at the cusp of another transformation, driven by digital technologies like cloud computing, AI and blockchain, promising unprecedented levels of agility and resilience.
In this era of constant change, supply chain visibility has become paramount. Geopolitical conflicts, extreme weather events and other unforeseen disruptions can wreak havoc on even the most meticulously planned operations. This is where location intelligence emerges as a critical tool, providing the real-time insights needed to navigate uncertainty and maintain operational continuity.
Real-time location intelligence, the core offering of companies like Glympse, is revolutionizing how businesses manage their supply chains. Imagine knowing the precise location of your people, jobs and valuable assets at any given moment. This level of visibility enables proactive decision-making, allowing businesses to adapt quickly to changing conditions.
Glympse provides businesses with powerful location intelligence, enabling everything from precise curbside delivery tracking for retailers like Crate & Barrel, to in-yard navigation and safety solutions for manufacturing giants in the U.S. Glympse integrates seamlessly with leading TMS, routing and telematics vendors, offering an exception-based user interface and multiparty visibility. It goes beyond simple tracking, providing actionable insights that optimize operations, improve safety and enhance the customer experience.
This multi-industry applicability, spanning retail, manufacturing, field services and logistics, underscores the universal need for enhanced visibility. Whether it’s managing curbside pickups, tracking trade equipment or navigating complex manufacturing yards, Glympse delivers the real-time clarity needed to succeed.
The benefits are clear. Efficiency is optimized through precise routing and real-time tracking, reducing delays and minimizing costs. Safety is enhanced through location-based monitoring and alerts, ensuring compliance and mitigating risk. Customer satisfaction is improved through transparent communication and accurate delivery estimates.
The demand for real-time visibility is driven by the increasing complexity of supply chains, the rise of e-commerce and the need for greater transparency. Location intelligence is becoming increasingly valuable, enabling businesses to gain insights into customer behavior, optimize operations and make better decisions.
Last-mile delivery optimization, particularly curbside pickup solutions, is a critical area of focus. The adoption of industrial internet-of-things technologies is driving the need for real-time tracking and monitoring of industrial assets and equipment. Safety and compliance are top priorities, with location data being used to track employee location, monitor equipment and ensure regulatory adherence.
Multiparty collaboration is essential in today’s interconnected supply chains. Glympse’s “rendezvous” feature facilitates real-time sharing of location data and information, enabling seamless collaboration among stakeholders.
In times of geopolitical conflict, real-time location intelligence allows businesses to identify and mitigate risks, rerouting shipments and adjusting operations as needed. During extreme weather events, it enables proactive monitoring and rerouting, minimizing disruptions and ensuring timely deliveries.
By providing actionable insights and seamless connectivity for people, assets and processes, Glympse empowers businesses with real-time location intelligence, connecting people, assets and operations for unparalleled visibility, efficiency and safety across their entire supply chain and customer experience. Gain control and optimize your operations with our real-time location intelligence platform. Whether it’s managing curbside pickup, tracking trade equipment or navigating complex manufacturing yards, we deliver the visibility you need to succeed.
In a world defined by uncertainty, real-time location intelligence is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. By leveraging this powerful technology, businesses can build resilient supply chains, navigate disruptions and thrive in an ever-changing landscape.
About the author
Bart De Muynck is an industry thought leader with over 30 years of supply chain and logistics experience. He has worked for major international companies, including EY, GE Capital, Penske Logistics and PepsiCo, as well as several tech companies. He also spent eight years as a vice president of research at Gartner and, most recently, served as chief industry officer at project44. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and CSCMP’s Executive Inner Circle.