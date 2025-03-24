Navigating uncertainty: The power of location intelligence in supply chains

By Bart De Muynck

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

The 20th century witnessed a revolution in supply chain management. Innovations like the automobile, airplane and computer transformed how goods moved, fueling globalization and the rise of multinational corporations. Complex, interconnected supply chains, spanning continents and involving countless stakeholders, became the norm. The latter half of the century saw the introduction of bar code scanners, as well as electronic data interchange and enterprise resource planning systems, enhancing efficiency and visibility. Today, we stand at the cusp of another transformation, driven by digital technologies like cloud computing, AI and blockchain, promising unprecedented levels of agility and resilience.

In this era of constant change, supply chain visibility has become paramount. Geopolitical conflicts, extreme weather events and other unforeseen disruptions can wreak havoc on even the most meticulously planned operations. This is where location intelligence emerges as a critical tool, providing the real-time insights needed to navigate uncertainty and maintain operational continuity.



