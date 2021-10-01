Nearly 300 layoffs announced at 2 logistics companies

QX Logistix announced it is closing four facilities in Southern California and will eliminate 207 jobs by Nov. 16.

The affected employees work at sites in Hawthorne, Rosemead, Culver City and Los Angeles, the California Economic Development Department said on Wednesday.

QX Logistix did not provide a reason for the closure. The 3PL provider is based in Vernon, California. It’s not clear how many people the company employs and how many facilities it operates.

According to its website, QX Logistix is an Amazon delivery service partner. The company operates six power units and employs 14 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

QX Logistics received two federal Paycheck Protection Program loans in April 2020 and May 2021, totaling $1.69 million, according to federal data.

CEVA Logistics announced 87 layoffs at its facility in Carrollton, Texas, near Dallas by Nov. 9.

“The mass layoff is a result of our customer Raytheon moving the work to XPO Logistics,” according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday.

Marseille, France-based CEVA Logistics is a freight forwarder offering supply chain solutions for large and medium-size companies around the world. The company operates over 1,000 facilities in more than 160 countries, with 78,000 employees.

