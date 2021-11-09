Net-Zero Carbon: Guys, it’s the COPs!

COP26

Climate pundits, activists, and investors all around the world have watched this week as climate negotiations kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland at COP26. Thousands of delegates from across the globe are on hand as the world waits to learn progress made toward emissions reductions, climate finance, and carbon markets since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015. National leaders have delivered opening remarks that outlined ambitious goals and have since left the party and told negotiators to figure out the thorny details of exactly how to save the planet. A few takeaways:



Definite Big Deal



Countries representing more than 85% of the world’s forests have pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. Trees are good; they keep us breathing.



Over 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Despite only representing 40% of global production, this is a big deal because of the tremendous global warming potential of methane compared to carbon dioxide (86 times as powerful, despite being short-lived).



Maybe a Big Deal?



I’m bullish on carbon and the use of free markets as a tool to solve the world’s biggest problems. But I also understand many activists’ warnings against the use of carbon offsets to claim carbon neutrality. Greenwashing concerns are essentially the reason environmental activists are protesting and interrupting negotiations. And if the goal is to actually reduce overall net emissions, simply paying to protect existing carbon sinks probably shouldn’t count toward my GHG inventory (if you REALLY want to go down the credit rabbit hole, here). Ultimately, nobody has the “right” answer for appropriate climate finance.



For those of us in freight, it’s tempting to hit an easy button to buy an offset or plant a tree. While both of those are important efforts, logistics service providers ought to be careful how they choose to market those actions. Even good actors who are striving for change and investing real money in new, climate-friendly solutions (I see you IKEA, Amazon & Maersk) can and should expect detractors.



Did they talk about logistics?



Not yet. Next Thursday, Nov. 10, is Transport Day at COP26. Expect plenty of corporates to raise the stakes on increased green freight procurement goals and promotion of low carbon fuels and vehicle electrification. We’ve mentioned this before, but the demand for emissions data sharing is expected to balloon. Carriers, brokers, and forwarders with strong environmental performance and targets are more likely to benefit.If climate action or emissions reduction is the path your company wants to take (good call, IMO), be sure to do the required reading before committing. Study, study, study. Gather your data. Definitely get involved in programs like SmartWay. Talk to consultants, competitors, and customers. When you’re all-in and looking to set public commitments, follow these steps from the Science-Based Target Initiative, which recently launched a Net-Zero Standard.