Net-Zero Carbon recap: Fighting climate change takes all transportation stakeholders

This fireside chat is from FreightWaves’ 2022 Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The role of policy in climate-positive transport

DETAILS: In this fireside chat, Jonathan Hoffman, former chief spokesman for the Pentagon, and Andrew Wishnia, deputy assistant secretary for climate policy for the US Department of Transportation, discuss ways the transportation sector is addressing climate change challenges.

SPEAKER: Andrew Wishnia, deputy assistant secretary for climate policy, U.S. Department of Transportation

BIO: Prior to assuming his role as deputy assistant secretary for climate policy for the U.S. Department of Transportation in February 2021, Wishnia worked as a senior policy adviser for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works for four years. He served as special assistant for policy to former Federal Highway Administrator Gregory G. Nadeau from 2015 to 2017.

KEY QUOTES FROM WISHNIA:

“We have jurisdiction over everything from pipes to highways to rail, aviation, motor carriers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Great Lakes Seaway, the Maritime Administration. So we cover the gamut from ports and airports to rail, highway and maritime issues.”

“We need all of those modes working together to address the climate crisis because at the end of the day it’s going to take all of us. And so we work in close coordination with all of our operating administrations to follow the directions that the president has provided through executive order and that Congress has bestowed to us through legislation that’s been enacted, most notably the bipartisan infrastructure law in November, which provided $1.2 trillion, much of which you know provides us a significant opportunity to reduce greenhouse gases.”

“We want to make sure at the end of the day, first and foremost, that our systems are safe, but we also want to balance some other priorities around resilience so that people aren’t throwing good money after bad and that our systems are more equitable at the end of the day, are reducing emissions and those negative externalities that are causing adverse health impacts. I think that’s how companies can be thinking about what to expect from the Department of Transportation now and going forward.”

