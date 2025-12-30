New bill limits truck driver liability for stolen freight

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan legislation aimed at combatting package-stealing “porch pirates” would also provide added protections for last-mile trucking companies and their drivers.

The Porch Pirates Act of 2025, introduced and cosponsored on December 23 in the U.S. House of Representatives by five Republicans and five Democrats, would make stealing a package delivered by a private carrier – such as UPS (NYSE: UPS), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and others – a federal crime, a protection that currently applies only to the U.S. Postal Service.

The bill would also apply federal penalties, including fines of up to $250,000 and imprisonment of up to 10 years, depending on the value and circumstances of the theft.

“So far 104 million packages have been stolen this year, costing families and businesses billions of dollars,” said Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., one of the bill’s cosponsors.