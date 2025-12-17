Trucking, retail pressure lawmakers to pass anti-theft bill

WASHINGTON — Without federal oversight and the ability to coordinate and share information, cargo theft – particularly high-tech “strategic theft” directed by organizations operating outside the U.S. – will continue to surge, trucking and retail officials told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“This goes way beyond the hit-and-run type of straight theft that we’ve seen for over a hundred years with trucks,” American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear told House Judiciary committee lawmakers.

“This is a very complex, digitally-driven renaissance. These groups are operating out of Eastern Europe, Russia, South Africa, China – places where if you have a laptop, you can go into a bill of lading and redirect freight as it’s in motion. That freight’s long gone before the company figures out that it was taken.”

A survey released in October by the American Transportation Research Institute, an affiliate of ATA, revealed that cargo theft costs motor carriers between $1.83 billion and $6.56 billion annually in direct and indirect costs, with the average loss per incident $29,108 for motor carriers and $95,351 for logistics companies.