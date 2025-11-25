Trucking braces for Thanksgiving cargo-theft surge

Verisk CargoNet forecasts an escalating threat from organized criminal networks this Thanksgiving and the trucking and logistics industry should respond by stepping up vigilance and boosting security protocols, the company recommends.

Verisk CargoNet (NASDAQ: VRSK), which provides risk data and analytics to the insurance industry, saw a significant jump in incidents during last year’s holiday period, a trend that is expected to continue in 2025, the company’s data shows.

“Companies should verify the legitimacy of all carriers and freight brokers, secure vehicles and trailers in well-lit and monitored locations, and maintain communication with drivers throughout transit periods,” the company stated in an alert.

“Motor carriers should exercise particular caution when accepting loads involving high-value commodities or when conducting business with unfamiliar partners.