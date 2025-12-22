New legislation could upend truck broker margins

WASHINGTON — New legislation threatens to transform the way truck brokers do business, replacing voluntary vetting practices with a stiff federal penalty for contracting “unsafe” motor carriers.

Introduced by U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., the Patrick and Barbara Kowalski Freight Brokers Safety Act aims to improve roadway safety by holding freight brokers directly accountable for the safety records of the trucking companies they hire.

The bill is named after the parents of Shannon Mertz, who were killed in a crash involving a trucking company that had several safety violations.

“Companies, like the one involved in my parents’ accident, must be held accountable,” Mertz said in a statement. “My family and I are thankful for Congressman Moolenaar’s responsiveness and efforts to prevent another family from experiencing the heartbreak we have felt.”