New legislation tackles truck-bridge crashes

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers from states plagued by costly overhead collisions have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at stopping large trucks from striking low-clearance bridges.

U.S. Reps. George Latimer, D-N.Y., and Rob Bresnahan, R-Penn., unveiled on Monday the Bridges Not Bumpers Act of 2025, a bill that seeks to prevent crashes that cost local communities millions and choke supply chains.

The lawmakers cited more than 600 bridge strikes in Pennsylvania between 2013 and 2023 and 350 in New York in 2024 alone. The problem is exacerbated, they assert, by increased reliance on GPS systems that are not designed to consider vehicle size on roads meant for passenger vehicles.

Their legislation proposes using technology, improved data sharing, and a new federal clearinghouse to boost truck-driver awareness and identify high-risk infrastructure locations before another accident occurs.