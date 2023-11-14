New logistics terminal opens along Texas Gulf Coast

Project freight forwarder deugro announced it has opened a 96,775-square-foot operations and logistics terminal in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston.

The facility offers access to the nearby Houston Ship Channel, as well as commercial ports in Houston and Galveston, according to Jeff Smith, deugro USA’s global head of supply chain logistics.

“Adjacent to Port Houston, deugro is starting a new chapter of growth and prosperity — providing seamless logistics solutions, climate-controlled warehousing, and customized packing and crating in the operational environment of a true project freight forwarder,” Smith said in a news release.

duegro’s Baytown logistics facility offers shippers out-of-the box solutions for storing industrial and oilfield services equipment. (Photo: deugro)



The terminal offers a range of long-term and short-term storage solutions — from palletized storage to bulk storage — designed to accommodate various needs, including out-of-the box solutions for storing industrial and oilfield services equipment, the company said. Full packing services are also available on site, including customized export crating, casing, container packing and unpacking, and cross-docking.

The facility is equipped with two all-weather container loading docks; an oversized door for cargo access; 14 grade level overhead doors; and a 7-acre outdoor secure hardstand area featuring six dock high truck wells.





Founded in 1924, the deugro organization is a specialized forwarder in the capital project and heavy-lift field. The Switzerland-based company has a network of more than 70 offices in over 40 countries, with about 3,000 global employees.

Port Houston’s monthly container flows slipped in September to 325,588 twenty-foot equivalent units, a year-over-year (y/y) decrease of 8% compared to the same period last year.

Container volumes from January through September at Port Houston totaled 2.8 million TEUs, a 4% y/y decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

