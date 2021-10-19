New snowstorm trucking across Rockies

Truckers will battle a second early season Rockies snowstorm in as many weeks, with some impact on interstate travel likely.

Last week, the first major storm of the season for the region dumped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of Montana and Wyoming. It looks like Wyoming may take the brunt of this next storm, with heavy snow to the south as well.

The storm is already cranking and will gradually fade Tuesday night. However, roads may still be hazardous Wednesday even after the snow ends.

The heaviest snow will hit Wyoming in places like Casper and surrounding high elevations, as well as the Bighorn Mountains, where 10 to 18 inches could pile up. Travel could be very difficult at times along Interstate 25, U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper and U.S. Highway 16 over Powder River Pass. Places like Douglas, Glenrock, Deer Creek, Garrett and Wright could see 5 to 10 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all of these areas.

Other parts of Wyoming, such as Jeffrey City, the Wind River Mountains, Bridger Mountains and Lander foothills, will see anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of accumulation depending on elevation.

Snow totals of 4 to 8 inches are likely in the high elevations of northwestern Colorado, with 6 to 12 inches in the Wasatch Range around Salt Lake City and the Uinta Mountains in northeastern Utah. Locally higher amounts are possible. These areas are under winter weather advisories.

Beside intense snowfall at times, wind gusts could exceed 40 mph in some areas. This will lead to periods of blowing snow, limited visibility and potential whiteout conditions.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 25 from Douglas to just north of Casper.

• Interstate 80 from Granger Junction, Wyoming, to Salt lake City.

• Interstate 90 from Gillette, Wyoming, to Rapid City, South Dakota.

Another storm could produce a new round of snow showers and gusty winds in the Sierra Nevada beginning Tuesday night. This may impact travel on Interstate 80 from eastern California to western Nevada.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Self-described ‘shaman’ arrested in California wildfire arson

Biggest tsunamis in US history

Hot Shots: Blizzard, flood, wildfire and more