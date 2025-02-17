New UPS air route targets trade from France to Hong Kong

UPS has introduced an atypical air cargo route focused on reverse trade from Paris to Hong Kong to support exporters in France.

The primary flow of goods by air and ocean tends to be from Asia to Europe because that is where low-cost manufacturing centers and a large consumer market are located. Backhaul routes tend to carry less cargo.

The integrated express delivery and logistics company informed select news outlets that it is operating a Boeing 747-8 freighter five times per week from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Hong Kong to meet growing export demand from French businesses. Primary customers include makers of wine, perishable foods, luxury goods, medical products and aerospace components

The new service makes economic sense because Hong Kong has large consumer bases for high fashion, food and drinks, as well as growing sectors for contract manufacturing of dental and pharmaceutical products, UPS (NYSE: UPS) said.



