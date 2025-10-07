New York City parcel lockers reduce delivery costs, porch piracy

PUDO Inc., a network of independent retailers that provide parcel pick up and drop off locations, is partnering with GoLocker to expand availability of smart vending machines in New York City — making it easier for retail brands and customers to save time and money, while reducing urban congestion.

Under the arrangement, GoLocker will install parcel locker units in convenience stores, dry cleaners, drug stores and other PUDO locations where e-commerce customers already shop. The hybrid model of lockers and staffed collection points for secure pick up and return of online packages, adds another layer of convenience for consumers, while helping carriers and merchants reduce the cost of first-mile and last-mile delivery, the companies said in a news release on Tuesday.

PUDO connects retailers, parcel carriers and consumers through a network of nearly 2,000 pickup and drop-off points in the United States and Canada, providing a low-cost alternative to traditional couriers delivering to residential doors. Shippers are able to integrate its software, making locations easily visible and accessible to shoppers. The network begins consolidating returns as soon as packages are dropped off. Independent carriers are used to deliver returned packages to a local facility where they are sorted based on the e-tailer’s business rules.

GoLocker has rapidly expanded across New York City and said it is on track to reach 1,000 locations by the 2026 holiday season.