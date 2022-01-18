  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsOEMTop StoriesTrucking

Newly independent Daimler Truck reports 20% group sales gain in 2021

North America sales up 17% in 2021 despite parts and semiconductor shortages

Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerTuesday, January 18, 2022
1 minute read
Daimler Truck, recently spun off from Daimler AG as a stand-alone truck manufacturer, reported group sales 20% higher in 2021 than a year earlier. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck, the newly spun off stand-alone entity out from the shadow of Mercedes-Benz automobiles, reported Tuesday that groupwide sales rose 20% in 2021 compared with a year earlier. The gains came despite parts and semiconductor shortages that hampered production.

The group sales of 455,000 units outpaced 2020 results of 378,290 trucks and buses and hit volume targets at the group level and in segments. 

Trucks North America, the largest of four industrial business segments created in the split-off, reported sales of 162,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks and Thomas Built Buses, 17% ahead of the 139,000 reported a year ago.

Most of the gains were achieved in the first half of the year. While demand remained strong in the second half, key markets in the U.S. and Europe slowed production due to supply constraints that limited heavy-duty vehicle sales.

Daimler Truck (OTC: DTRUY) will report unit sales figures based on Trucks North America and its three other segments — Mercedes-Benz, Trucks Asia (FUSO, BharatBenz) and Buses (Mercedes-Benz & Setra) — on March 24.

Daimler Truck is targeting double-digit profit margins for its seven brands in 2025 compared to expected earnings of 6%-8% this year. It began trading Dec. 10 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following its split from Daimler AG, which will be renamed Mercedes-Benz. 

Photo of Alan Adler

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.
