Newly independent Daimler Truck reports 20% group sales gain in 2021

Daimler Truck, the newly spun off stand-alone entity out from the shadow of Mercedes-Benz automobiles, reported Tuesday that groupwide sales rose 20% in 2021 compared with a year earlier. The gains came despite parts and semiconductor shortages that hampered production.

The group sales of 455,000 units outpaced 2020 results of 378,290 trucks and buses and hit volume targets at the group level and in segments.

Trucks North America, the largest of four industrial business segments created in the split-off, reported sales of 162,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks and Thomas Built Buses, 17% ahead of the 139,000 reported a year ago.

Most of the gains were achieved in the first half of the year. While demand remained strong in the second half, key markets in the U.S. and Europe slowed production due to supply constraints that limited heavy-duty vehicle sales.

Daimler Truck (OTC: DTRUY) will report unit sales figures based on Trucks North America and its three other segments — Mercedes-Benz, Trucks Asia (FUSO, BharatBenz) and Buses (Mercedes-Benz & Setra) — on March 24.

Daimler Truck is targeting double-digit profit margins for its seven brands in 2025 compared to expected earnings of 6%-8% this year. It began trading Dec. 10 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following its split from Daimler AG, which will be renamed Mercedes-Benz.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.