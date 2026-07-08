No holiday for booming rail freight

Rail traffic on U.S. carriers totaled 482,121 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending July 4, a gain of 8.7% from the same week a year ago.

Commodity shipments came to 212,691 carloads, up 3.7%, while intermodal volume was 269,430 containers and trailers, up 12.9% compared to 2025.

Grain and farm products excluding grain and food led nine out of 10 gainers, up 13% and 12.7%, while metallic ores and metals increased 10.6% from 2025, to lead industrial categories.

(Chart: AAR)

Coal, the lone decliner, saw carloads fall 7.9%.