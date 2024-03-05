Norfolk Southern fires back at Ancora, gets Wall Street analyst’s support

The sparring over the future of Norfolk Southern continues, with the railroad offering a detailed defense of its operations alongside a critique of Ancora Holdings’ recently renewed call for a quick change in management following a derailment late last week.

In the middle of the maelstrom at Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), a leading Wall Street investment bank said the company’s finances were strong enough to increase its rating. The report from the transportation research team at UBS led by Thomas Wadewitz, moving its rating to Buy from Neutral, helped push the stock price Monday to a level just below NS’ 52-week high.

Norfolk Southern shot back at activist investor Ancora on Monday with a prepared statement that was aimed at, as the release’s headline said, correcting “false and misleading claims.”

The railroad’s statement focused on two charges leveled by Ancora in back-to-back statements released Friday and Saturday. Friday’s statement focused on the pay package of Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, which was made public in the railroad’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.



