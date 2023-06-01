Northeast LTLs combine: RIST Transport acquires AMA Transportation

Less-than-truckload carrier RIST Transport announced Thursday that it has acquired fellow carrier AMA Transportation.

The deal expands direct service throughout New England for both companies. Customer service and technology enhancements were also touted in a news release.

RIST and AMA have been carrier partners over the last two decades.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Billerica, Massachusetts-based AMA provides next-day service in the Northeast, specializing in overnight delivery throughout New England. It also uses satellite depots on a relay system for longer routes. The company has four terminals in total, three of which are cross-docking facilities, and a fleet of 75 power units.

AMA also offers warehousing services and provides extended transportation services throughout the U.S. and Canada through its logistics unit, Dunham Logistics.





Phelps, New York-based RIST is a Wadhams Enterprises business, providing truckload, LTL and brokerage services throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with a fleet of 219 power units, according to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

A service map of the combined entity shows 15 terminals in the Northeast.

“The acquisition of AMA Transportation Company was the subsequent step in expansion for our company,” President Steve Wadhams stated. “We have thrived with AMA over the past 20 years as service partners.”

The two carriers will continue to operate normally through the transition. The AMA name will be maintained and Mark and Anthony Bruzzese, sons of founder Alfred Bruzzese, will continue in their current leadership roles.

No further information regarding integration plans was announced.

“It will launch them into being a major regional LTL player in the area,” Curtis Garrett, senior vice president at FreightPlus and founder and chief creative at Understand LTL, told FreightWaves.

He said the region was a little unsettled following the abrupt closing of Vermont-based LandAir nearly a year ago.

“It’s a deep and complex part of the country to do business in, specifically in the LTL realm,” Garrett continued. “You have had some national carriers pushing harder into the Northeast but the regionals there have been largely unchanged and have maintained their legacy footprints.

“[RIST-AMA] will now cover from Delaware to Buffalo to Upstate New York and Maine — with 98% next day. It’s the boost and evolution this region badly needed.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

Small uptick in contracted accepted load volumes can’t stem contract rate declines