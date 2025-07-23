Northern Air Cargo abandons big freighter aircraft, cuts staff

Northern Air Cargo, an Alaska-based freighter operator with ties to Hawaii, is winding down long-haul flight operations with Boeing 767 freighters, as well as operations in Miami and Honolulu, to concentrate on more profitable routes in both states and shoring up shaky finances.

Northern Air Cargo in June pulled out of the Caribbean/Latin America market, where it operated 767-300 converted freighters for logistics provider StratAir. Both companies are owned by Seattle-based Saltchuk Resources, a diversified freight transportation, logistics and energy distribution conglomerate.

The airline will end all 767 flying in October when it closes a daily service between Los Angeles and Honolulu, April Spurlock, Saltchuk’s director of marketing and communications, told FreightWaves.

“Saltchuk Aviation is concentrating on our core cargo operations in Alaska and Hawaii. This change is part of a broader effort to streamline operations and focus on the services where we are strongest, ensuring long‑term stability and growth across our core businesses,” Spurlock said in an email message.