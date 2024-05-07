Aloha Air Cargo to cease Los Angeles-Honolulu freighter service

Aloha Air Cargo has decided to close its Los Angeles-Honolulu lane, effective June 1, because of weak demand, FreightWaves has learned.

The route is marketed by Aloha, which signs customers and accepts bookings, but sister airline Northern Air Cargo flies a Boeing 767 for Aloha on a charter basis. Aloha operates the route five days a week.

Both companies are subsidiaries of Saltchuk Resources, a diversified freight transportation, logistics and energy distribution holding company based in Seattle.

“The lane has been underperforming for a while. It’s a tough market and it wasn’t coming back,” said April Spurlock, director of marketing and communications at Saltchuk Aviation, in a phone interview.



