NTSB cites hydraulic and electrical failures in FedEx 757 gear failure

The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that a FedEx Boeing 757-200’s belly landing in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was caused by the failure of the alternate gear extension system, which prevented the landing gear from being lowered during an emergency.

On Oct. 4, 2023, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) flight 1376 experienced an “abnormal runway contact” when the flight crew was unable to extend the landing gear during the approach to Chattanooga’s Lovell Field.

Shortly after takeoff from Chattanooga, the captain called for gear up, and the first officer raised the landing gear control lever to retract the landing gear. Both the main landing gear and nose landing gear retracted to their up and locked position. Digital flight data recorder data showed that 22 seconds after gear retraction, the hydraulic fluid quantity and pressure in the left hydraulic system began to decrease.

After troubleshooting the hydraulic issue per procedures in the Quick Reference Handbook, the flight crew made the decision to return to Chattanooga. While preparing to land, the landing gear did not extend as expected when the landing gear control lever was positioned to its down position.

“Gear disagree. The gear is not coming down,” the first officer confirmed, according to cockpit voice recorder data documented by the NTSB.